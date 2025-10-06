Bihar Elections 2025 Dates: Voting In Two Phases From Nov 6, Results On Nov 14 — Key Highlights
Out of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, 121 will go to polls on Nov. 6, followed by the remaining 122 seats on Nov. 11, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.
Bihar Elections 2025 Schedule — Key Highlights
Voting to be held in 121 seats in phase 1 on Nov. 6.
Polls to be conducted in 122 seats in phase 2 on Nov. 11.
Counting of votes across the 243 constituencies has been scheduled on Nov. 14.
A total of 7.43 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes.
The total polling station adds up to 90,712.
There are around 14 lakh first-time voters.
There are 14,000 voters aged above 100.
Bihar Elections Live: Second Phase Schedule — 122 Seats To Be Contested
The gazette notification for the elections will be issued on Oct. 13.
The last date for filing nominations is Oct. 20.
The date for the scrutiny of nominations is Oct. 21.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is Oct. 23.
The date of poll is Nov. 6.
Bihar Elections LIVE: First Phase Schedule — 121 Seats To Be Contested
The gazette notification for the elections will be issued on Oct. 10.
The last date for filing nominations is Oct. 17.
The date for the scrutiny of nominations is Oct. 18.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is Oct. 20.
The date of poll is Nov. 6.
Bihar Elections LIVE: Voting To Be Held In Two Phases Starting Nov 6, Results On Nov 14
The voting will be held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11, CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced. The counting of votes has been scheduled on Nov. 14.
Bihar Elections LIVE: Web-Casting At All Polling Stations
Web-casting will be enabled at all polling stations, which will allow officials to monitor the polling process, the ECI said. The total number of pooling booths in the state add up to 90,712.