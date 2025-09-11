Bihar Elections 2025: Centre Approves Infra Projects Worth Rs 7,616 Crore Ahead of Polls

The Central government approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,616 crore in poll-bound Bihar. The developmental push comes just months before the state assembly elections in Bihar.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a four-lane greenfield access-controlled Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor, Moneycontrol reported.

The expected length of the project is 82.4 km and a total capital cost of Rs 4,447.38 crore, the report added. The project will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project will likely connect regional cities including Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger to Bhagalpur.

The state is expected to go into polls in November. It will be a political battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with smaller allies-Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) against the INDIA alliance.

The central government also cleared the doubling of 177-km long Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat single railway line section passing through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal with a total cost of Rs 3,169 crore, moneycontrol said.

"After this doubling, many trains will be able to go from Bhagalpur to Dumka and from there directly to Rampurhat. Many passenger trains, mail express trains will be able to go through this and it also connects the pilgrimage place of Deoghar. In a way, the connectivity that South Bihar needs towards Kolkata is provided by this project," a minister said during a press briefing as per moneycontrol.