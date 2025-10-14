Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee on Tuesday released the first list of names for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and other members of the Central Election Committee were present at the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been chosen by the party to contest from Tarapur, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, State Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur and Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah.

BJP leader Gayatri Devi is set to contest from Parihar, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur, Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, Mangal Pandey from Siwan, Dr Prem Kumar from Gaya Town.