Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Focus On 'Organisational Work'

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the Bihar assembly polls, stating the decision was made in the interest of the party’s broader goals.

"The party has decided that I should not contest the assembly polls. And therefore, the party has announced another candidate from Raghopur, against Tejashwi Yadav. It was a decision we took in the larger interest of the party. If I were to contest, it would have distracted me from the necessary organisational work", Kishor said in an interview to news agency PTI.

The election strategist-turned-politician said the party decided to field another candidate from Raghopur, where he was earlier expected to take on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

