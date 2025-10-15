Business NewsPoliticsBihar Elections 2025: Congress Announces First List Of 11 Candidates
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Announces First List Of 11 Candidates

15 Oct 2025, 11:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Congress gave tickets to over 11 candidates with no Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing deal reported yet.(Photo:Wikimedia Commons)
The Indian National Congress has released their first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Congress has announced candidates for 11 assembly constituencies.

The Congress gave tickets to over 11 candidates, with no Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing deal reported yet, according to Times of India.

  • Om Prakash Garg - Gopalganj

  • Jitrendra Singh - Amarpur

  • Amita Bhushan - Begusarai

  • Laalan Kumar - Sultanganj

  • Rajesh Ram - Kutumba

  • Shashi Shekhar - Wasirganj

  • Kaushalendra Kumar - Nalanda

  • Anand Shankar Singh - Aurangabad

  • Pratima Das - Rajapakad

  • Shiv Prakash Garib Das - Bachhwara

  • Trishuldhari Singh - Barabigha

Even as the Congress has unveiled the first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, the party and its major ally — the Rashtriya Janata Dal — are yet to finalise their seat-sharing pact.

On the other hand, the rival National Democratic Alliance sealed its seat-sharing arrangement last week. As per the pact, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) are contesting on 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.

The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on Nov. 14.

Presently, the government in the state is headed by Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress.

