Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Announces First List Of 11 Candidates
Even as the Congress has unveiled the first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, the party and its major ally — the Rashtriya Janata Dal — are yet to finalise their seat-sharing pact.
The Indian National Congress has released their first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Congress has announced candidates for 11 assembly constituencies.
The Congress gave tickets to over 11 candidates, with no Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing deal reported yet, according to Times of India.
Om Prakash Garg - Gopalganj
Jitrendra Singh - Amarpur
Amita Bhushan - Begusarai
Laalan Kumar - Sultanganj
Rajesh Ram - Kutumba
Shashi Shekhar - Wasirganj
Kaushalendra Kumar - Nalanda
Anand Shankar Singh - Aurangabad
Pratima Das - Rajapakad
Shiv Prakash Garib Das - Bachhwara
Trishuldhari Singh - Barabigha
On the other hand, the rival National Democratic Alliance sealed its seat-sharing arrangement last week. As per the pact, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) are contesting on 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.
The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on Nov. 14.
Presently, the government in the state is headed by Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress.