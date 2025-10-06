Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Check Full List Of Seats Going To Polls In Phase 1 On Nov 6

Bihar has a total of 7.43 crore registered voters, following the successful completion of a special intensive revision exercise conducted by the Election Commission. The SIR led to the removal of 68.5 lakh voters, and addition of around 21 lakh new voters.

Around 90,000 polling stations have been earmarked with the polls, 100% webcasting to allow officials to monitor the process, the EC said.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the polls were held in three phases with 243 seats. Bihar had recorded a 56.93% voter turnout, of which 59.69% were women and 54.45% men.

Here are some key details about the upcoming elections.

The voters per booth will be reduced from 1,500 to 1,200 in order to streamline the democratic process and minimise the issues that come with long queues and overcrowding, which can lead to an irritating experience for voters.

With the decrease in phases, the estimated booth requirements are now 6.62 crore, according to reports.

There will be home voting facilities for those aged 85 or above. A mobile deposit facility will also be made available at polling stations along with clearer voter information slips, the EC said in a press conference.

The booths will also have 100% webcasting, according to the CEC, where the voting process will be livestreamed and monitored for problems in real time. Coloured photographs of the candidates will also be used to avoid confusion.

There will also be an increased presence of central armed police forces to monitor the booths, owing to the increase in polling booths and the decrease in the number of phases. Around 250 polling stations will see police personnel monitor them on horseback.

This is the first election conducted under CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

A special intensive revision was conducted by the election commision, where the voter records were evaluated and prepared anew to reflect contemporary demographic details.

Up to 68.5 lakh voter names were removed and 21.53 lakh voter names were added.

The rationale given by the EC was that it was to remove details of dead, duplicated or migrated voters who were not eligible to vote in the elections. This decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, with the court allowing the process to continue but stipulating the use of Aadhaar and ration cards as a valid form of voter verification.

Legal professionals were also directed to be deployed in order to help voters file objection claims regarding the new voter list.

The Bihar assembly polls are primarily seen as a contest between the National Democratic Alliance, which includes the BJP and the JD(U) as the key players; and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD-Congress combine.