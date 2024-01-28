Biden Woos Black Voters In Southern State That Was 2020 Key

Polls show Biden in a tight race with former President Donald Trump, who is close to clinching the Republican nomination and setting up a November general election rematch. While Trump won just 12% of the Black vote nationwide in 2020, that was up from 8% in his first White House run in 2016, according to exit polls. And the former president’s campaign aims to target Black voters with the hopes of chipping away at Biden’s coalition to gain an edge in key swing states.