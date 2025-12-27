Amit Shah To Arrive On Two-Day Assam Visit On Sunday

On Monday, the home minister is scheduled to pay homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' before leaving for Batadrava Than, birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said the state government has taken efforts to restore the sanctity and grandeur of Batadrava Than, which has been freed from encroachments.