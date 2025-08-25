'Creating Illusion': Amit Shah On Rahul Gandhi's Rising Social Media Presence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted that Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress party are attempting to create an illusion among the people through social media, as it faces growing frustration following electoral defeats.

In an interview with news agency ANI, the Home Minister spoke on the various video reels of outreach programs conducted by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress want to create a kind of illusion among the people. And they will definitely not succeed, because our direct interaction with the people is many times greater than theirs. We talk to the people. We haven't just come here and sat by chance. After losing three elections, I think the level of frustration is such that the normal sense of judgment he has lost it," Shah said.

The Home Minister's remark on Rahul Gandhi comes after the latter's reels of outreach programs are going viral on social media.

Further, the Home Minister drew a sharp contrast between the BJP's style of direct public interaction and the Congress's outreach campaigns spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi. Shah commented that there is a 'big difference' between the two approaches, underscoring the BJP's focus on grassroots connect compared to Congress's initiatives.