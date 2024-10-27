All Eyes On Vijay As Actor Likely To Spell Out Party Ideology In Tamil Nadu Public Meet

The iconic M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, is seen as the trendsetter of cinema-to-politics graduation, when he founded the AIADMK in 1972 after being expelled from the DMK by its then chief M Karunanidhi. MGR later went on to rule the state from 1977-87 till his death. His protege, yesteryear actor, the late J Jayalalithaa also is also a former CM.