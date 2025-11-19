Ahmed Patel's Daughter Hits Out At Congress: 'Can't Function Like We Did 10 Years Ago'

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, daughter of veteran Congress stalwart late Ahmed Patel, on Wednesday issued a wake-up call to the party over its drubbing in the recently concluded Bihar elections.

In an interview with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Mumtaz said, "We cannot function the way we did 10, 20 or 30 years ago. We are facing a different India. We are facing a different government. We are facing different opponents. And the way we are going is not the way we will be able to fight this system."

She had done some tough talking in an earlier Facebook post too.

"No excuses, no blame game, no introspection, it’s time to look within and accept reality. Till when will countless loyal ground workers who have stayed with the party through thick and thin … wait to see success … instead it’s failure after failure due to power concentrated in the hands of few who are totally disconnected with ground reality and are responsible for the misery and rout of the grand old party time and again. And mark my words, these same people will be rewarded again and again because they have made themselves indispensable with their control and power!![sic]," she posted.