SGB Scheme: RBI Offers Premature Redemption Of 2020-21 Series-I Bonds; Investors Can Bag 166% Returns

The Reserve Bank of India announced the premature redemption price of Rs 12,198 per unit for Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 Series-I.
The bonds have the issue date of Oct. 28, 2020. Investors will be able to redeem this tranche on a premature basis from Oct 28. 2025, according to a statement from the RBI.
Premature redemption of the SGB series is usually allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue of these gold bonds, and on the date on which interest is payable according to the central bank.
The redemption value is calculated on the basis of the simple average closing price of the gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association for the previous three working days, the rule states.
The three working days were Oct. 23, 2025, Oct. 24, 2025, and Oct. 27, 2025, making premature redemption of bonds viable from Tuesday onwards.