Ziro's Kiwi Farmers: Bringing a Superior Kiwi To Homes Across India
Kiwis from Ziro are making their mark on the flavour map of India despite the challenges faced over the years.
In the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, the dedication and resilience of kiwi farmers are transforming a once small-scale farming endeavour into a nationally recognised industry. Ziro’s high altitude, fertile soil, and temperate climate create the perfect environment for growing organic kiwis, which are now gaining attention for their superior taste—better even than the famous New Zealand kiwis. Despite the potential, Ziro’s ...
