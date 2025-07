YouTube’s AI Slop Is A Win for Alphabet. But What About Us?

There’s a prevailing wisdom that AI-generated content, or slop as it’s colloquially known, should make our skin crawl. AI models tend to generate uncanny faces, mangled hands and fantastical scenarios. Take this YouTube Short video of a baby that finds itself being shimmied up a baggage loader onto a jumbo jet, before donning an aviation headset and flying the plane. It has racked up more than 103 million views.

So too have other AI-generated videos which are starting to dominate the platform in much the same way they’ve proliferated across Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. Several of YouTube’s most popular channels now feature AI-generated content heavily.

I’d originally thought this would be a problem for YouTube as it grappled with what looked like a new form of spam, but the general lack of complaint from advertisers coupled with the gangbusters growth of AI content, and even appreciative comments from viewers, changed my view. It seems the public is happy to gorge on slop, and that’s not a problem for Alphabet Inc.’s most valuable asset after Google Search. Quite the opposite.