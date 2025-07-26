YouTube’s AI Slop Is A Win for Alphabet. But What About Us?

But unlocking new forms of profit is more straightforward for Alphabet than it is for creators. Take Ahmet Yiğit, the Istanbul-based creator behind the viral pilot-baby video. Though his channel has racked up hundreds of millions of views, he’s only received an estimated $2,600 for his most viral post, with the bulk of his audience coming from countries like India, where ad rates are low.

Yiğit says he spends hours on a single scene and juggles a dozen tools, suggesting that even this new generation of AI creators could end up working harder for less, while Alphabet reaps ad revenue from their output. As long as the content machine runs, it doesn’t matter whether AI videos are quick and easy or grueling to make — only that they drive views and ads.

That’s why YouTube is leaning harder into welcoming slop than policing it. While the company does require creators to say if their videos contain AI, the resulting disclaimer is listed in a small-text description that viewers must click through to read, making it tough to spot. That does little to address the growing confusion around what’s real and what’s synthetic as more YouTubers race to capitalize on AI content.

The risk is that as slop floods our feeds and juices YouTube’s recommendation algorithms, it’ll drown out more thoughtful, human-made work. The earliest big YouTube hits were slices of life like the infamous, “Charlie Bit My Finger.” What happens when the next wave of viral hits have no bearing on reality, instead offering bizarre, dreamlike sequences of babies dressed as Storm Troopers, or Donald Trump beating up bullies in an alleyway?

Perhaps they will both reflect and deepen our sense of disconnection from real life. AI content might turn out to be a boon for YouTube, but it offers an unsettling future for the rest of us.