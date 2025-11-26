Write The Rules Before You Play: Why A Family Constitution Is A Strategic Imperative For Business Families

A Family Constitution is a collaboratively drafted document that outlines how a business family will make decisions, resolve disputes, manage succession, and preserve shared values. It is not a legally binding contract, but a strategic framework. It complements formal instruments such as shareholder agreements, trusts, and wills, offering clarity, consensus, and continuity across generations.

Governance experts increasingly view the Family Constitution as a form of “soft law”, a moral compass that guides behaviour and expectations, particularly during transitions or conflicts.