How The World’s Most Valuable Learning App Became A Trap

The author spoke to a number of current and former employees to paint a picture of a highly toxic work culture. Salespeople said they had to put up with verbal abuse and show up even on sick days so their bosses could send them on medical leave — after verifying that they weren’t malingering. Working 12 to 14 hours, six days a week, frontline staff were made to feel guilty for wanting to go home at 10 p.m. The pressure to meet targets was so high that some reps asked their families and friends to buy products and show that a sale closed only to cancel it later and get a refund. The book alleges that in several instances where customers had stopped paying, Byju’s was crediting the monthly instalments to lenders. The payment plans are the only way low-income families could afford to shell out about $600 plus taxes in the first place for a two- or three-year program, though now financiers have turned wary of underwriting them.