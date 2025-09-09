How India's Economic Interests Are Affected By Current Nepal Situation

The current unrest threatens to disrupt the crucial trade corridor that connects Nepal with India and the rest of the world, and there are fears of the disruption of supply chains. India is Nepal's largest trade partner and accounts for a significant portion of its imports, including petroleum products, vehicles, machinery, and food. Political instability can lead to delays at border crossings, including major transit points like Raxaul-Birgunj and Sunauli-Bhairahawa, causing supply-chain disruptions that harm both Indian exporters and Nepali consumers.

There could also be an impact on Indian investment. With over 150 Indian ventures operating in Nepal, accounting for more than 35% of its total foreign direct investment, ongoing instability creates an unfavourable investment climate. Indian companies in sectors like manufacturing, telecommunications, and power could suffer financial losses and face project delays.

There are serious threats to energy cooperation. Recent developments have seen significant progress in India-Nepal energy relations, which are now at risk. Numerous cross-border hydropower projects are in development or being planned, with large-scale investment from Indian firms.

The new political uncertainty could jeopardise these projects, stalling construction and undermining India's goal of securing up to 10,000 MW of power from Nepal over the next decade. Joint ventures between Indian and Nepali entities to develop cross-border transmission lines, such as the Dododhara-Bareilly and Inaruwa-Purnea lines agreed to in April 2025, may face delays.