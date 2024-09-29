World Heart Day: Combination of ‘Good Old Ways’ And Modern Clinical Approach Is Your Best Shot

Stress is emerging as one of the biggest causes of chronic disease among working professionals in demanding jobs, where the workload is high, deadlines tight and the margin for error is zero.

Decades of study across the world have proven that stress is not just a mental health concern, but a threat to physical health as well. Long-term activation of the stress response system, and overexposure to stress hormones, such as cortisol, adrenaline, and norepinephrine, can disrupt almost all processes in the body putting you at an increased risk for several diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, heart attack, obesity, stroke, anxiety, depression, digestive issues, headaches, muscle tension and pain, sleep problems, and memory and concentration impairment.

Additionally, stress sends the brain into the “fix-it” mode. The brain wants to feel better instantly to get out of the stress state, making you crave sugary, greasy foods, tobacco, caffeine, excessive alcohol, and ignoring exercise – all of which are known lifestyle risk factors for metabolic conditions leading to cardiovascular diseases. Stress is also known to suppress the body's immune system, making it harder to recover from illnesses. It not only makes the body forget the basics of good health – sleeping enough, eating right, exercising – but actively hinders returning to them.

While giving a little extra attention to any one of these areas can improve the others, for high-performing professionals who are bound to face stress every day, doctors are increasingly suggesting the addition of a prevention-first, medicine-backed approach towards healthcare to fully draw the benefits from a lifestyle change to stave off diseases and resulting complications. This is particularly true for heart disease.