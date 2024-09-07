NDTV ProfitOpinionWhy Singapore Is Bringing Blockchain Into Mutual Funds
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Singapore Is Bringing Blockchain Into Mutual Funds

The experimentation with efficiency comes at a delicate time for Singapore’s reputation as a financial center.

07 Sep 2024, 06:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Less glamorous, more useful.&nbsp;Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg</p></div>
Less glamorous, more useful. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Most people see “blockchain” and “funds” in the same sentence and immediately think of pools of money betting on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether. That isn’t how Singapore sees the utility of distributed ledgers.It has taken a less glamorous view, which may nevertheless be more useful. The Asian financial center has more than 1,200 asset management companies supervising S$146 billion ($112 billion) in so...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT