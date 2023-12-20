Why Changing Structure Of Women's Employment Is Worrying

What explains this increase in women in agricultural self employment? There are two possibilities. One, the increase in women as own account workers may be coming from an intra-household reallocation of work. Men, who were previously running family farms and enterprises may have withdrawn from this work and moved into wage work. As a result, women who were previously unpaid family workers ‘become’ own account workers, taking over the family farms/businesses, taking up the place vacated by the adult male leaving for wage work.

Although the PLFS surveys do not track the same households across multiple years, we can check if this is indeed the case, by looking at what is happening within households in the patterns of employment between men and women. Conditional on women being in own account work, what are men doing and has this changed over time? If it is indeed the case that men are leaving for wage work, then as women in OAW increasees, we should also see a corresponding increase in men in wage work in the same household

Table 1 shows the distribution of adult males in those households where women are in self-employment. Indeed, we see a marginal shift of men toward wage work. But notably, in households where women are own account workers, we find that there is an increasing share of men in agricultural self-employment as well, from 17% in 2017 to 21% in 2022.