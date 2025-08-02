Why CCPA's Push To Eliminate Dark Patterns Is Wake-Up Call For Businesses

In today's digital economy, user experience is not just a design concern — it's a compliance matter. Interfaces that subtly guide or influence user behaviour are increasingly coming under regulatory scrutiny. One such area, now squarely in focus, is the use of dark patterns.

On June 5, 2025, the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued an advisory requiring businesses to conduct self-audits and submit compliance declarations regarding dark patterns used on their digital platforms. As per the advisory, businesses have been advised to carry out this internal assessment within three months of the notification date.

The advisory builds on the 2023 Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns and signals a more active phase in enforcement under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.