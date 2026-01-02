Catalytic CSR Key To Financing India's Viksit Bharat Ambition: Here's Why

India’s ambition to become a Viksit Bharat is no longer aspirational. It is now a time-bound economic question. How will the next phase of growth be financed and how will opportunity reach livelihoods, jobs, and enterprises at scale?

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sits quietly at the centre of this debate. With discussions underway on possible amendments to India’s CSR framework, a new set of companies will enter the CSR ecosystem with little time to adjust.

They will need to meet compliance expectations while responding to pressing development needs. Yet the opportunity is clear. When aligned with markets, credit, and enterprise, CSR capital does more than spend. It multiplies.