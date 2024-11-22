Who Are These Federal Workers Trump Wants to Fire?

(Bloomberg Opinion) --Federal workers are uncomfortably in the spotlight, with President-elect Donald Trump threatening to strip civil-service protections from tens of thousands of them and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-chairman of Trump’s planned “Department of Government Efficiency,” having suggested that cutting a million federal jobs within a year is a reasonable target.

As with anything coming out of Trumpworld, it’s hard to know what to take literally, what to take seriously and what to dismiss as totally implausible. What’s clear from an examination of where things stand now is that, while federal spending has grown sharply and regulation is arguably in need of correction, there is no such long-run trend in federal employment, and firing lots of federal workers would not in itself result in much savings or deregulation.

My inspiration here is Syracuse University political scientist Emily Thorson’s recent book, The Invented State: Policy Misperceptions in the American Public, in which she shows that such misperceptions linger in part because journalists — especially opinion journalists — tend to play down basic facts about government because they’re not news. So how about some basic facts about federal workers?