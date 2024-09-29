NDTV ProfitOpinionWhite Revolution 2.0 Should Be Implemented As A Poverty-Relieving And Development Programme
White Revolution 2.0 Should Be Implemented As A Poverty-Relieving And Development Programme

Assured procurement will lead to more milk production and require additional supply of fodder.

29 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM IST
The project to double milk procurement over the next five years, touted as White Revolution 2.0, launched last week could alleviate poverty and provide smallholder farmers a steady income if extended to low milk-producing states and if seen through the lens of development rather than culture.
The project to double milk procurement over the next five years, touted as White Revolution 2.0, launched last week could alleviate poverty and provide smallholder farmers a steady income if extended to low milk-producing states and if seen through the lens of development rather than culture.  

(Image by Petra from Pixabay)

Unlike hyperbolic programmes like doubling farmers' income over five years, where the government aims for the moon but lands on the ...
