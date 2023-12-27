When Home Turns Hostile

I’m not a big fan of young Indian men writing coming-of-age memoirs. For me, the apparent ease and confidence with which men write memoirs only serves as a grim reminder of the stunning stories that hibernate in the deepest recesses of women’s hearts, never making it to an editor’s desk. But as the lives of Indian Muslims are turned inside out and as they are made to feel unwanted in their own country, attacked for the way they dress, pray, eat, speak, Khan’s book is an important reminder of how home can turn hostile.

Khan’s country is a place where neighbours who are nice to you can become menacing as soon as a clash breaks out. Where families may abandon property because it was set on fire during a riot. Where you’re likely to witness the death of innocents, only because of their religion. Where a member of the mob that attacks your school bus may recognise you and identify you as Muslim—and from whom you may buy groceries a few days later, as if nothing happened. Where the only rule is not to trust the other community or you might end up dead. Violence is a continuum and a cloud of fear tracks you doggedly. “Before it occurs in the physical realm, ghettoisation begins in the minds of men and women,” Khan writes.

India is a divided country and yet, a lesson Khan learns years later, after he leaves home and then returns, is that those who are actually impacted by the everyday communal tragedies that unfold here are not the ones who make political capital of their losses. They recognise that all people of a particular religion are not responsible for the horror that they may have faced.

City on Fire is an intimate growing up story about love and hate that you’ve likely not heard told with such honesty before. “As a society we have never accepted that we are fearful and hateful in our hearts, and that’s why we can’t get over it,” Khan writes, analysing our long-running affair with hate. “After all, can we ever get over something we don’t even see?”

Riots and trauma surface with alarming regularity through Khan’s childhood and boyhood. His first encounter with a polarised city is at age four, when he presses a button hanging above a window at home, that is seemingly not connected to anything. It turns out to be an alarm to inform the neighbourhood that Hindu rioters are headed their way. At 15, when he watches a burning jeep on television, his heart is filled with pride that his balcony, under which rioters have burned a new car, is on the national news.

It’s only when he says farewell to Aligarh in 2010 and heads to Delhi to study journalism at Jamia Millia Islamia that he believes he is fulfilling his dream of leaving behind the city where he was “neither caged nor free”.

In adulthood, in Delhi, Khan tells his friends that riots like back home would never happen in the big city. “There would be too much media scrutiny.” Yet a decade after he arrives, in February 2020, communal violence engulfs the capital. After living through the riots, Khan decides to return to Aligarh. That’s also the time he understands that the idea of ‘leaving everything behind’ is just an illusion.

I’m glad Khan didn’t follow the advice of his class teacher, who told him after he wrote a gushy essay on Osama Bin Laden, that he should learn to keep his opinions to himself. “It could get you into trouble some day,” she said. I disagree. We need more people to share their stories as candidly as Khan has.