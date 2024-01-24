When Byju The Teacher Faltered At The Altar Of Trust

The last-stage investors were not attracted to the domestic business but the dream of expanding STEM coaching across global markets.

The model was simple.

STEM tuitions are available at $80-100 per hour in the developed markets. With the global economy emerging out of Covid-19, the model of online coaching was successfully proven across all geographies and school, colleges, and universities.

Byju's presented to all Investors that STEM coaching can be provided at $25 per hour in these markets, with tutors hired from India, China, and other Asian countries at $7 per hour.

On excel, this made perfect business sense for investors piling billions into edtech coming post the Covid-19 lockdowns. But the big question that arose was how to enroll students to STEM coaching classes run by an Indian company online?

A marketing blitz would have required substantial cash burn and long tenure to create and establish Byju’s brand in the developed markets.

It took Byju’s seven odd years and brand marketing initiatives like IPL sponsorship to create a brand and market in India. A seven-year wait for penetration, especially in the U.S. and the European markets, appeared too long.

That is when Byju’s embarked on an overseas acquisition spree, buying a funnel that will eventually lead to creating a student base for STEM coaching. The aim was to engage with the target group of young students engaged by these companies.

In a span of 24 months, it bought companies like EPIC and Tangible Play, among others, involved in gaming to edtech to drive future growth and bring desired results in two to three years.