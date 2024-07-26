What The Olympics Teaches Us About India

The Games are also a time when it’s brought home to you that sporting success in this country is a story of training with bamboo javelins, landing on cattle feed while mastering the high jump and mortgaging your mother’s mangalsutra to buy a bow.

It’s a great time to learn about new places where sporting dreams thrive. Kothasahi in Odisha, Iklauta in Uttar Pradesh, Khosa Pando in Punjab, Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, Devargaon in Maharashtra and Nilamel in Kerala are all birthplaces of members of our Olympic team.

“I love that these Games are not your everyday sporting world of agents, deals, Ferraris and entitlement,” sports writer Rohit Brijnath wrote recently. “Here, as the unknown kayaker reaches her pinnacle, smaller sports feel the glow of a shared spotlight. In our daily lives our tastes get narrowed—football for you, tennis for me—but at a Games we see sport in all its magnificent vastness.”

With each edition, we revisit new sports. How many of you watched javelin throw before Tokyo when Neeraj Chopra won India's first track-and-field gold in that event? I began tracking wrestling when Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt won medals at the London Olympics in 2012. My daughter was introduced to boxing thanks to Mary Kom’s victory that same year. This Olympics too will likely have many firsts.

Four previous Olympic medal winners—Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu—will be competing again. But beyond the champions, the Olympics is the best way to catch up with all the lesser known stars of Indian sport and know their backstories. Usain Bolt fan and fastest Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji’s mother Kumari is a domestic worker and hospital cleaner, her father a security guard. Jaismine Lamboria, 22, is a boxer like her great grandfather Hawa Singh who won two gold medals at the Asian Games. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are former ‘enemies’ turned doubles badminton partners.

Many of our athletes have switched sports in their careers. Esha Singh, 18, daughter of a rally car driver, dabbled in badminton, tennis and skating before she embraced the air pistol. Kishore Jena, son of a paddy farmer, switched from volleyball to javelin because of his height. Tajinderpal Singh Tooor jumped from cricket to shot put because his father insisted he pick the same sport his uncle once had. The Olympics introduces us to many inspirational Indian parents who have supported their children no matter what. Like boxer Nikhat Zareen’s father who agreed with her that boxing didn’t just have to be for boys.