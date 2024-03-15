What SEBI Should Do After Mutual Fund Stress Tests

As asset management companies reveal the results of their respective stress tests on small and mid-cap schemes, it's time for the market regulator to take its next big step.

Funds have disclosed how long they would take to liquidate or redeem 25% and 50% of their small- and mid-cap portfolios, respectively. The results are alarming. Some of the large asset managers could take up to 60 days to return money to investors. And that's after factoring in cash and the highly liquid large caps they have.

What's next, then? The answer lies in looking at it from the perspective of investors.

Assume a small-cap fund with Rs 16,000 crore in assets, having over 14 lakh unique investors (not folios) and the top 10 investors holding just 1.4% of the assets.

If 10%, or 1.4 lakh, investors simultaneously seek redemption, how will that impact the scheme, its NAV and the fund house?