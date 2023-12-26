What A Struggling SpiceJet Gains From Showing Interest In Grounded Go First

Indian aviation is littered with dead airlines, big and small, which have come to the market and have been unable to survive. Kingfisher, MDLR Airlines, Jet Airways, East-West Airlines, Damania Airways, NEPC Airlines. The list is endless. In this context, SpiceJet, which took to the skies as ModiLuft, is the cat with nine lives, for it has managed to stay afloat through many iterations.

The airline has been in a deep financial crisis since the pandemic, causing it to cut back severely on the induction of new aircraft, not pay their lessors and other creditors in time, and also hold back salaries and statutory dues for their employees. The airline has been busy fighting court cases from all quarters over unpaid dues over the past few years, including one with erstwhile promotors (the Marans). Not just that, the airline has frequently dropped the ball on delivering their financial results on time.

In light of this, it was a welcome decision when SpiceJet indicated that it is moving forward to raise fresh capital to the tune of Rs 2,241 crore in two tranches. SpiceJet intends to use the proceeds to pay statutory taxes such as TDS and GST, pay creditors, acquire new aircraft and so on, as per its annual general meeting notice.

However, the amount is insufficient to bring the airline’s net worth into positive territory, and it will take up to 12 months to be realised. The auditors have repeatedly expressed uncertainty about SpiceJet's ability to operate as a going concern.

Given all these challenges, it was surprising to see SpiceJet express interest in taking over grounded carrier Go First, which has been under a corporate resolution professional since the airline filed for voluntary insolvency in May 2023.