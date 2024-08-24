'We, The Corporate People' Have Failed Women

Equality must go beyond tokenism; it must encompass physical safety, joint responsibilities at home (including parenting and caregiving), freedom of speech, and the right to be heard. Anything less will continue to stifle the potential of nearly half the population, preventing them from contributing fully to our economic growth and from securing the agency to protect themselves.

In a democracy, the pillars of governance—executive, legislative, judiciary, and media—are expected to balance each other, ensuring that the values of democracy remain intact, and that the nation upholds dignity for all. However, in today's rapidly growing economy, corporate India, as an unsaid pillar of society, wields significant influence. It is time to examine where and how deeply corporate India stands on issues that affect our society, particularly those that impact women.

While it may be cynical, or even diabolical, to dismiss crimes against women, children, and senior citizens as mere statistics, the recent tragedy in Kolkata serves as a grim reminder of how numb we have become to such atrocities. We cannot, and must not, allow this apathy to continue.

A crucial factor in this discussion is workplace safety. The National Crime Records Bureau reports a 20% increase in gender-based crimes over the past four years. This is likely an underestimation, as many crimes go unreported due to fear of reprisal, the stigma attached to the victim, and a lack of confidence in the police and judicial system. For every statistic reported, there are likely five to eight times as many silent sufferers—voices unheard, stories untold, and injustices ignored in the shadows.

Culturally, too, we must change. Attitudes and language must reflect the autonomy women deserve. Women are individuals with their own rights and ambitions, and society must respect that.