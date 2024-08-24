'We, The Corporate People' Have Failed Women
As India celebrated its 78th year of Independence, we are reminded that the significance of our growth goes beyond mere economic metrics. With a gross domestic product of $3.6 trillion, ranking us as the fifth-largest economy globally, our growth to reach $5 trillion by 2025 is indeed laudable. But as we race towards these milestones, one critical question remains: are we truly inclusive in our growth? Specifically, how does this growth reflect the contributions and realities of women in our country?
The recent brutal incident at a Kolkata hospital, where a young woman was subjected to unimaginable violence, is a stark reminder that our society's commitment to women's empowerment remains largely rhetorical. This horrific event is only the tip of the iceberg, exposing a deeper, more pervasive issue in a culture that routinely fails to translate its lofty ideals into tangible action. Women continue to face systemic violence, discrimination, and apathy, revealing a society that does not truly walk the talk when it comes to safeguarding the dignity and rights of half its population.
For Indian women, who comprise 48% of our population, much of women's true economic contribution goes uncounted. From caregiving responsibilities to sacrificing formal careers to being the "homemaker", women's input to the economy extends far beyond what is currently recognised.
Yet, the glaring inequality at every level of society, including corporate India, calls for serious introspection. The glass ceiling in corporate India is not just a metaphor but a reality that reflects the appalling lack of women in leadership positions, even within the most progressive sectors. This is not for a lack of talent—India is brimming with qualified, capable women. So, what's missing?
Overall, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions in corporate India. Gender pay gaps persist, with women earning 20–30% less than their male counterparts for similar work. Workplace safety is a significant concern, as evidenced by a 20% increase in reported gender-based crimes over the past four years, with many more incidents likely going unreported due to fear of retaliation or stigma. Additionally, women disproportionately shoulder the burden of unpaid care work, dedicating nearly six hours a day to caregiving responsibilities—compared to just 52 minutes for men—leaving them with less time and energy to advance in their careers. These challenges create a hostile environment that not only undermines women's professional growth but also stifles the broader economic progress of the nation.
Equality must go beyond tokenism; it must encompass physical safety, joint responsibilities at home (including parenting and caregiving), freedom of speech, and the right to be heard. Anything less will continue to stifle the potential of nearly half the population, preventing them from contributing fully to our economic growth and from securing the agency to protect themselves.
In a democracy, the pillars of governance—executive, legislative, judiciary, and media—are expected to balance each other, ensuring that the values of democracy remain intact, and that the nation upholds dignity for all. However, in today's rapidly growing economy, corporate India, as an unsaid pillar of society, wields significant influence. It is time to examine where and how deeply corporate India stands on issues that affect our society, particularly those that impact women.
While it may be cynical, or even diabolical, to dismiss crimes against women, children, and senior citizens as mere statistics, the recent tragedy in Kolkata serves as a grim reminder of how numb we have become to such atrocities. We cannot, and must not, allow this apathy to continue.
A crucial factor in this discussion is workplace safety. The National Crime Records Bureau reports a 20% increase in gender-based crimes over the past four years. This is likely an underestimation, as many crimes go unreported due to fear of reprisal, the stigma attached to the victim, and a lack of confidence in the police and judicial system. For every statistic reported, there are likely five to eight times as many silent sufferers—voices unheard, stories untold, and injustices ignored in the shadows.
Culturally, too, we must change. Attitudes and language must reflect the autonomy women deserve. Women are individuals with their own rights and ambitions, and society must respect that.
So, where is corporate India in all of this? Does it have a voice or a stronger conscience? The answer to this lies in the uncomfortable reality that corporate India is yet to take a definitive stand on what women want and need for a fair and equitable society. This is an uneasy crown that corporate India wears—a crown that requires more than just economic growth but also a commitment to the principles of equality, safety, and respect for all.
Indeed, corporate India often hesitates to expend its political capital and policy influence by openly addressing social injustices. This reluctance reveals a deeper issue—one of poor governance and a troubling lack of moral conviction. Silence is as damaging as the injustice it refuses to challenge.
We, the corporate people, must remember that our silence in the face of injustice erodes the very foundations of the society we seek to build. Just as 'We, the people' are called to uphold the values of our Constitution, so too must corporate India rise to embody the principles of equality, justice, and moral responsibility.
Corporate India, with its glass ceilings, passive and back-end patronising attitudes, entrenched male dominance, and token role models, has delisted its claims of championing women's equality. Far from leading the charge, it has created an ecosystem so stifling that even a microbiology lab offers its specimens a richer culture for growth.
All industry associations that proudly host women empowerment conferences and leaders who deliver grand speeches on Women's Day can now take a bow—or, if they have the courage, finally take a public stand. By remaining silent in the face of atrocities, Corporate India becomes a complicit participant, sinking deeper into a moral abyss from which it must urgently awaken if it is to truly lead with integrity and conscience. It has failed its women.
Dr. Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate advisor and Harshit Pai is a public policy professional.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.