Warren Buffett's Legacy Goes Beyond Berkshire Hathaway
Warren Buffett built more than a company. As he steps away from Berkshire Hathaway, his ideas on value, patience and integrity continue to shape markets — and behaviour — far beyond investing.
Warren Buffett bought his first stock at age 11. He filed his first tax return at age 13. For decades, he showed investors that integrity compounds. As this era draws to a close, the Oracle of Omaha steps away from the helm, but his ideas remain embedded in markets and minds.
I think about what Buffett did to affect my life. Not much directly. That is often the case with great thinkers and doers. They shape behaviour through ideas rather than instruction. I owned one Berkshire Hathaway Class B share. I never planned to invest in US railroads or insurance companies. Yet I watched Berkshire Hathaway annual general meetings closely, took detailed notes and travelled to Omaha more than once to sit in the same room. The travel time mattered less than the few hours spent listening. What follows is a personal homage.
The best investment you can make is in yourself.Warren Buffet
It remains one of capitalism’s ironies that one of Wall Street’s richest figures never lived on Wall Street. Buffett built an empire without high-frequency trading or complex derivatives. He relied on patience, rationality and value. From textile mills to railroads, Berkshire Hathaway became an expression of that approach. He bought businesses he understood and explained why, repeatedly, in meetings and interviews. When circumstances changed, he adjusted. He avoided the dotcom boom because he did not understand technology. Decades later, he backed Apple after viewing it as a consumer business rather than a technology stock.
A Different Capitalism
Buffett’s journey spans a lifetime, but his legacy is not measured only in Berkshire’s market value. It lies in the thinking built around value investing. It lives in books written about him, in the annual pilgrimage to Omaha — often called the “Woodstock for Capitalists” — and in how investors frame decisions.
His philosophy was simple. “Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget Rule No. 1.” He showed that rigorous capitalism and ethical conduct can coexist. He pledged nearly all his wealth to philanthropy and set a benchmark for stewardship.
Rules That Endured
Buffett’s letters to shareholders became required reading. Three quotes capture his method.
“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” He followed this principle in 2008, investing billions in Goldman Sachs and General Electric as markets unravelled.
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” The distinction guided his focus on intrinsic business worth rather than market noise.
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” Trust carried a premium in Buffett’s world. He told managers they could lose money, but not reputation.
Global Influence
The influence crossed borders. Bill Gates said Buffett inspired him to approach problems by seeking the most effective solutions. In India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala called Buffett his role model and pointed to patience as the most difficult skill to master. Raamdeo Agrawal urged investors to read Buffett and apply his principles. Prem Watsa described him as the Mozart of business.
Lessons from Buffett and Charlie Munger stay relevant. Invert problems. Read widely. Commit to lifelong learning. Build a latticework of mental models across disciplines and connect them to make better decisions.
Beyond Markets
Buffett never framed success solely around capital. In 2006, he began giving away most of his wealth. He directed it to the Gates Foundation and other charities rather than an institution bearing his name. He argued that society enabled his wealth and should receive it back. He called it recycling excess claims on society’s resources.
His guidance on life resonated as much as his views on money.
On love: “The only measure of success is how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you.”
On work: “Tap dance to work. I’ve never worked a day in my life.”
On marriage: “The most important decision you make is not your investment, it is who you marry.”
Buffett once said he wanted to be a teacher. He showed that compounding applies to knowledge and kindness as much as to capital. He showed that the long run matters. As the Oracle of Omaha steps away, markets will feel the absence. They will also inherit a clearer way to think.
Thank you, Warren. For the wealth, yes. But more for the wisdom.