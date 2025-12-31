Warren Buffett's Legacy Goes Beyond Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett bought his first stock at age 11. He filed his first tax return at age 13. For decades, he showed investors that integrity compounds. As this era draws to a close, the Oracle of Omaha steps away from the helm, but his ideas remain embedded in markets and minds.

I think about what Buffett did to affect my life. Not much directly. That is often the case with great thinkers and doers. They shape behaviour through ideas rather than instruction. I owned one Berkshire Hathaway Class B share. I never planned to invest in US railroads or insurance companies. Yet I watched Berkshire Hathaway annual general meetings closely, took detailed notes and travelled to Omaha more than once to sit in the same room. The travel time mattered less than the few hours spent listening. What follows is a personal homage.