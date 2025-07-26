Wall Street Is Challenging The Low-Cost-Investing Revolution

Ordinary investors have won the battle of fees. The challenge will be holding on to that victory as Wall Street mounts a counteroffensive.

Investing today is as easy as opening a free brokerage account and buying a low-cost, commission-free index fund that tracks the broad market, then sitting and marveling as it blossoms. Since I started my first professional job in the mid-1990s, an investment in a cheap S&P 500 Index fund would have grown more than 17-fold, beating virtually every professional investor over that time.

For Wall Street, this has meant decades of falling fees, a trend that the industry now sees an opportunity to reverse. Financial firms are leveraging the hype around cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and private markets to lure investors back into high-priced funds. The campaign will be hard to resist. The Street is skilled at selling speculative, conveniently high-fee investments that promise — but rarely deliver — bigger payoffs than index funds can achieve. And with crypto, AI and private assets, there’s plenty of sizzle.

Consider the patterns emerging in exchange-traded funds, an innovation that accelerated the low-cost revolution Vanguard Group Inc. sparked with the launch of the first index fund in the 1970s.

The first ETF, State Street Corp.’s SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, launched in 1993 and is still among the most popular. In fact, the three biggest ETFs are S&P 500 funds with a combined $2 trillion in assets. The draw is an average expense ratio of just 0.05% a year and zero commissions to trade. The ETF revolution was built on a barrage of such low-cost market trackers. ETFs now have a 35% market share of combined US assets in ETFs and open-end mutual funds as of June from less than 1% through the 1990s, according to Morningstar. If the trend continues, there’s little doubt that ETFs will soon be the bigger player.