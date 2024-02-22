Video Commerce Could Help The Indian SMEs

With print advertising, the strategy involved publishing an ad and assuming that this sufficed to market a product and attract customers. The approach was effective and worked for over a century until the advent of the digital-first generation. Expectations changed with consumers desiring, among others, active engagement with ads and currently, an immersive experience that transforms the interaction into a purchase. What are those contemporary advertising methods that not only thrive in the digital age but also possess the potential for seamless integration with direct e-commerce channels?

As of 2023, India boasted nearly 900 million internet users, with a penetration rate of nearly 50%, of which notably 56% is in rural areas. Projections anticipate this figure to exceed 1.6 billion users by 2050, highlighting substantial market potential for internet services. This growth is particularly promising, given India's demographic profile. Video consumption, a major driver, has witnessed heightened usage auguring well for the digital advertising industry and businesses both.

In fact, research shows that of all the U.S. consumers who watched live or pre-recorded online shopping videos, more than half had made a purchase from the event. It also reported that livestream e-commerce using video content on digital platforms to promote or sell products and services in real time has the highest buyers in China.