US Rates Cast A Long Shadow On Indian Outsourcing

The onset of this slump for Infosys, which garners 28% of its revenue from financial-services clients, was during the March 2023 quarter. The timing suggests a strong possibility that Wall Street firms have been reluctant to open their wallets since last year’s regional US banking crisis. The ensuing panic in the deposit market may have eased, but financial institutions are still wary of placing expensive technology orders, unless these projects show immediate cost reductions. For anything more strategic, chief financial officers would rather wait to see interest-rate cuts in full flow than take a premature bet that the fight against inflation, which began late, is now really over.