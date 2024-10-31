US Elections 2024: With Trump Trade And Fund Flows At Play, Here's How India Is Positioned

A Trump victory is expected to boost earnings for corporate America, on the back of tax cuts. (Photo source: Donald Trump/Instagram)
The US Presidential elections are in the final leg, with the preliminary result expected on Nov. 6 morning for Indian markets. While the Wall Street has positioned itself for 'Trump Trade', the results could spring a surprise, based on how the swing states tilt this elections. Pollsters predict a neck-to-neck race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat rival Kamala Harris, and bulls are positioning themselves to a ris...