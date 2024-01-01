2023’s Economy Will Be Hard To Top, But 2024’s Just Might

That’s part of a larger trend toward equality of the wage scale that the economists David Autor, Arin Dube and Annie McGrew have documented. What they call the “unexpected compression” of wages actually began before the pandemic, as low unemployment started raising pay at the bottom faster than pay at the top. But compression really took off during and after the pandemic, when ferocious competition for workers ensured that real wages rose at the bottom even during the worst of inflation. Nobody felt very good about this, because most people’s income was falling — it was like a parody of progressive economics, where people became more equal by becoming poorer.