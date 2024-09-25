UPI’s Dominance-By-Few Threatens India’s Financial Inclusion Future

The dominance of a few tech giants might worsen this divide, despite all the public-policy narrative around why they are Bharat-centric. In August 2024, PhonePe alone processed 48.36% of UPI transaction volume, followed by Google Pay with 37.3%. Paytm, while significantly smaller, still holds a notable share. This market concentration creates an environment where smaller players struggle to gain traction, particularly those attempting to develop solutions tailored for rural users. The power of these dominant players stifles competition and restricts the broader innovation needed to make UPI more inclusive.

The best is yet to come in UPI space. The government of India and the RBI have led from the front in shaping the contours of disrupting payments space with digital innovation. Early pioneers from the private sector, both Indian domestics and foreign platforms, have built their market products on this unique digital pipe idea, something that advanced nations are yet to learn. This is only the tip of the large pie. But what next?

Domestic fintech companies must step in to drive UPI adoption in rural India. This requires innovation beyond the current urban-centric solutions. Offline UPI payment systems that allow transactions in areas with poor internet connectivity need to be scaled and refined. Localised UPI platforms with user-friendly interfaces, designed specifically for populations with low digital literacy, are also essential.

Moreover, incentivising rural merchants to adopt UPI can create a trusted network of digital transaction points, crucial for building confidence in digital payments. Partnerships between fintech and telecom companies could further enhance UPI's reach, offering services through USSD codes or SMS, making digital payments accessible without smartphones or high-speed internet.

BHIM, the government-backed UPI app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, could play a central role in this effort. Once envisioned as a tool for mass financial inclusion, BHIM has seen its market share plummet as private players have taken over. To regain relevance, BHIM must undergo a strategic overhaul. Improving its user interface, adding features like loyalty rewards, and launching targeted marketing campaigns could help it compete with more sophisticated apps. By focussing on trust-building in rural communities and offering no-fee structures for rural merchants, BHIM could become a competitive alternative to the dominant players.