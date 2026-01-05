Unsecured MSME Lending Isn’t Flawed – It’s Unfinished: A Blueprint For Moving From Collateral To Cash Flow

If one looks only at India’s growing mutual fund industry, the financial narrative appears strong. Monthly SIP flows have crossed Rs 25,000 crore, showing retail-led capital formation at scale. In the parallel space of unsecured lending to micro, small and medium enterprises, the picture is more complex and cautionary.

Recent liquidity challenges across the sector point to a central truth:

The future of unsecured MSME lending will belong not to the boldest, but to the most calibrated.

Unsecured lending rests on a clear mission: lending to potential rather than property. India’s MSMEs do not have sufficient tangible collateral to meet their credit needs. Insisting on collateral restricts entrepreneurship. Conviction without discipline, however, is not a strategy; it is fragility.

The lesson is direct. Unsecured lending does not fail because it lacks collateral. It fails because it lacks calibration. The breakdown often sits not in loan structures, but in the thinking behind them.

From my experience across lending portfolios, unsecured credit stress usually stems from three fault lines: