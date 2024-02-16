Stagnating U.K. Economy Is Crying Out For Rate Cuts

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed the significance a mild recession in a speech on Monday. He says he sees signs of growth picking up — but he remains oblivious to the need to nurture those green shoots of recovery. Bailey, along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, remains focused on the headline CPI rate as the lodestar for policy. Even after stressing at the Feb. 1 monetary policy review that "inflation is now falling rapidly. We are seeing evidence of this," in comments to the House of Lords Economics Affairs Committee on Wednesday Bailey reiterated that services inflation and wage increases are still too high for comfort.