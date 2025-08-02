Trump's Shenanigans, Powell's Resistance And A Host Of Earnings | Talking Point This Week

Donald Trump announced significant tariff hikes effective August 1, 2025, targeting multiple countries, including India. Canada faces a 35% tariff on imports, up from 25%, due to alleged issues with fentanyl smuggling, trade barriers, and a digital services tax. This has prompted Canada to impose 25% counter-tariffs on $155 billion of U.S. goods, starting with $30 billion. Switzerland was hit hardest with a 39% tariff, impacting goods like aerial tramways and gondola cabins, which are not produced in the U.S. India faces a 25% tariff, with additional penalties for energy and arms purchases from Russia, though negotiations continue, with the latest being that the imposition of the 25% tariff will happen from August 7 versus August 1.

Other countries saw adjustments: Bangladesh's tariff dropped from 35% to 20%, Thailand and Cambodia's tariffs were set at 19%, and Brazil, the UK, and New Zealand at 10-15%. The U.S.-EU deal set a 15% tariff on most goods, and a 90-day tariff pause with China was extended. Exemptions remain for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, but high tariffs on various other products remain.