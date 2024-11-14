Trump May Be Good For Crypto — But Bad For Bitcoin

Netscape was enormously influential in the development of the internet, and generated profits every quarter until the fourth quarter of 1997; not long after, it merged with America Online Inc. Its software lived on the form of Mozilla and other not-for-profit institutions. But from an IPO investor’s standpoint, the trillions of dollars of value generated by the internet essentially passed Netscape by. Bitcoin will be enormously influential in the development of crypto, but it may not capture the economic value of crypto for its owners.

With this in mind, the most consequential measures being discussed are those that will broaden the connection between the traditional financial system and the crypto economy — removing the need for a gateway currency — and improve legal certainty for stablecoins and transaction cryptocurrencies, making them more attractive stores of value than Bitcoin.

Much of the proposed US federal support for crypto is likely to bypass Bitcoin by making it easier to use stablecoins for transactions, and to invest in decentralized autonomous organizations pursuing real economic value. DAOs blur the distinction between owners, employees and customers and — if legal hurdles are removed and uncertainties resolved — could prove to be a superior form of business organization to traditional corporations. Other crypto projects support smart contracts, such as Ethereum, or track and trade value that has never been captured by the traditional economy such as Cardano. To invest in these today generally means converting dollars or other major currency into Bitcoin, then Bitcoin into other crypto assets. Streamlining this process could reduce demand for Bitcoin and sever its value from overall crypto success.

In the short run, if the federal government holds more Bitcoin and major financial institutions feel secure in buying it for their funds and retail clients, the additional demand should continue to drive increases in price. But longer term, if investors start building diversified portfolios in crypto DAOs and using stablecoins — or perhaps even central bank digital currencies — for transactions, it’s possible that Bitcoin will lose its economic rationale.

As a cryptophile, I have great faith that crypto will continue to thrive as an economic sector, but no confidence that Bitcoin — or any existing cryptocurrency — will capture that growth; just as in 1995 I was very bullish on the internet, but neutral about Netscape as an engine for generating profits to be returned to investors. While a crypto-friendly political administration in the US is nice, it could be short-sighted to pile into Bitcoin at all-time highs, without a clear story to support valuations. If you have avoided crypto up to this point, it could be time to start learning about it in enough detail to evaluate real projects. If you have speculated on Bitcoin and meme coins and other headline crypto, it might pay to focus on economic substance rather than investor enthusiasm.