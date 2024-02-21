The Total De-Hamasification Of Gaza Would Be A Bad Idea

The Hamas administration is far and away the largest employer in Gaza. There is no exact count of government workers in the enclave, but the payroll is thought to top 50,000 — that was the number of workers whose salaries were paid by Qatar in 2021. How many of that number have survived the Israeli military offensive is unclear, but a significant number of the estimated 29,000 Palestinians killed so far will likely have been civil servants. “You have to wonder how many will remain at the end of the war,” says Toby Dodge, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics. “And from that group, many will be tempted to leave a devastated Gaza, if nothing else then for the sake of their families.”