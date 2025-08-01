The Unpredictable Future Of India-US Trade Relationship

The Pakistanis have said that this deal will enhance the growing cooperation with the US and expand the frontiers of their partnership in days to come. U.S. total goods trade with Pakistan was a measly $7.3 billion in 2024, up from about $6.9 billion in 2023. The trade agreement aims at boosting bilateral trade, expanding market access, attracting investment, and fostering cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The agreement will result in a reduction of reciprocal tariffs, especially on Pakistani exports to the United States.

The question arises: What does the US-Pak deal mean for India? By concluding this deal with Pakistan, Trump wants to send a message to India. Surely, an increased closeness between Pakistan and the US will not be in India's interests. The announcement of the deal with Pakistan came hours after Trump announced a 25% tariff on all goods coming from India, plus an additional unspecified penalty for purchases of Russian military equipment and energy. It's not unlikely that Trump's announcement is a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, gotten favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the UK, and the European Union.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.” Trump has spoken multiple times about the tariffs that India imposes and referred to India’s membership of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) grouping, which he described as "anti-US." White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that "President Trump is frustrated with the progress we've made with India" and that "a 25% tariff will address and remedy the situation in a way that's good for the American people.”

Despite initial announcements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States about pursuing a bilateral trade agreement, India and the US have yet to finalise even an interim deal, although five rounds of negotiations have been held between officials from both sides. A sixth round of talks on the trade deal is scheduled to be held towards the end of August when a US delegation is expected to visit India. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who had earlier said that a deal with India might be imminent, has now said that it needed to be understood that Delhi's trade policy has been "protectionist for a very long time" and has been "premised on strongly protecting their domestic market."

In a statement, the Indian government said that it has "taken note" of Trump's statement and is "studying its implications." The statement adds: "India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective."

India has reasons to be concerned about the 25% tariffs imposed by Trump. The US is India's largest trading partner. The US imports significantly more from India than it exports. In 2024, the total value of goods traded between the two countries reached an estimated $129.2 billion. Imports from India amounted to $87.4 billion, while exports were $41.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $45.7 billion for India.

India is one of the significant sources of imports for American consumers and companies. The United States imports a variety of goods from India, including pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, chemicals, textiles and apparel, leather goods, metals, machinery and parts, plastics, and agricultural products like spices, tea, and rice. The United States' largest exports to India are crude oil and machinery, including agricultural and construction equipment. According to data reported by Bloomberg, India recently became the top source of smartphone imports after Apple shifted production away from China to avoid high tariffs and geopolitical conflicts. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that he expected “the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will have India as their country of origin” starting this quarter.