The Shadow Fleet And Rise Of Parallel Global Energy System | The Reason Why

Think of the shadow fleet not as a navy or a bunch of ships working together, but more like a sneaky way of doing business.

Most of these ships are old. Under normal circumstances, they would have been retired. By early 2026, around 900-1500 shadow fleets sailed, accounting for roughly one-fifth of global tanker capacity.

They fake documents, flags and even locations. Russia doesn’t want others to know who owns them, where they came from and where they are currently, thus circumventing the sanctions. When their location is hidden, they often meet other ships at sea to transfer or rename oil.

Taken together, shadow fleet architecture is about recreating—piece by piece—the entire logistical and financial architecture of the oil trade outside Western control. This way, oil still moves, but the system becomes riskier for everyone involved.

The Kyiv School of Economics estimates that Moscow spent about $10 billion on old tankers from 2022 to 2024. The shadow fleet enabled Russia to earn an extra $9.4 billion in oil revenue in 2024 by selling above the price cap.