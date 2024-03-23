The Long Game: TVS Motor Rides On New Turf

TVS Motor Co. seems to have shifted gears to fast lane over the last few years, thanks to acquisitions of e-mobility firms, investments in tech startups, going full-throttle on electric-vehicle front and roping in partners in the overseas markets to expand the export basket.

To steer the transformation, Sudarshan Venu, son of Venu Srinivasan, took over as the managing director of TVS Motor in May 2022. He was the joint managing director until then. His elevation coincided with the appointment of Ralf Dieter Speth, a global automobile veteran, as the chairman of the company.

The company's extended collaboration with German auto major BMW in 2021 for joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles, has also enabled TVS Motor to gain strength in its aggressiveness in the marketplace.

Fastening its belt for a speedier ride, TVS Motor, between 2020 and 2022, acquired e-mobility firms like Switzerland's EGO Movement and Swiss E-Mobility Group. These buyouts were apart from UK-based Norton Motorcycles, a company TVS Motor acquired in 2020.

Spreading its wings, TVS Motor has in the last six to eight months forayed into a slew of additional overseas markets, France being the latest one. Currently, TVS Motor exports to over 80 overseas markets, African countries being the strongest ones.

TVS Motor's UK subsidiary, Norton Motors, which was acquired by the company some four years ago, is also getting ready to launch new products soon. The company is working on launching a whole range of EV products, including a e-three-wheeler, slated to be launched soon, following its successful electric two-wheeler christened IQube.