The Leader's Dilemma: 'Can We Really Do This?'

Every leader knows this moment.

You’re reviewing a new project proposal — ambitious, exciting, but clearly beyond the team’s usual rhythm. It demands unfamiliar skills, tighter timelines, new thinking. You can almost sense the unease in the room. Then comes the question — most times unspoken, sometimes explicit — "Can we really do this?"

The same question echoes inside your own head, but sharper: Should I even be asking them to?

Every leader thinks they fear failure. In truth, what they fear is discovering their team’s limits — and by extension, their own. That’s the quiet anxiety behind most leader’s ambition: the tension between aspiration and realism. The leader’s job is to stretch — but not to snap the cord of capability, confidence, or culture.

So how do you know how far to go — especially when you’re a new CEO, a new VP, new Program Lead, or a freshly appointed dean trying to prove that you can deliver transformation?