The Future Of India's Efforts To Trade In Local Currency

Albert Einstein had famously said that problems cannot be solved using the same mindset that created them. He had also said that changing the world requires changing our thinking. The Indian leadership has repeatedly shown a willingness to modify its approach to solving problems arising from economic shifts and global events.

India has often opted for pragmatic adjustments to serve its national interests. Some outstanding examples are the 1991 economic reforms, the 2016 demonetization, and the response to the 2019 COVID pandemic. Another good example is the way India is promoting its international trade in local currency.

The US dollar is the most widely used currency for trade and other international transactions. It is also the world’s primary reserve currency. However, de-dollarization has increasingly become a substantive topic of discussion. The hegemony of the dollar has come into question in recent times due to geoeconomic, geopolitical and geostrategic shifts.