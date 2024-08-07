The Fed Should Cut Rates Swiftly — Recession or Not
Policymakers don’t have to wait for economists to divine what the latest jobs report signals about unemployment and economic growth.
It’s possible that the explanation of a gradual normalization is the correct one, that there’s little risk of a rapid increase in unemployment, and that the Fed has time to be patient.
Swift rate cuts would relieve pressure for Americans struggling to make payments on floating-rate credit card debt or to get financing for a new car. It would help the millions of homeowners who bought when mortgage rates were high, with refinancing at lower rates freeing up household budgets for other types of consumption. The main headwind for the economy right now is high borrowing costs.
