The COCA Callout For Microfinance Institutions

Adherence to the Code of Conduct Assessment norms by microfinance institutions has enormous significance in the context of the growth and financial inclusion agenda.

The MFIs play a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion and economic empowerment of unprivileged micro-borrowers. They bridge the financial gaps by reaching the most rural, far-flung areas and typically provide small loans.

Currently, the MFI sector has more than 7 crore borrowers and impacts more than 30 crore lives. These are mostly people who have limited access to banking facilities. Indeed, almost 99% of microfinance loans in India are provided to women from low-income households. And in terms of geographical spread, rural has almost two-thirds of the pie vis-a-vis rural.

To be sure, as much as 98% of the MFI loans are provided through the joint liability group-lending model, wherein a group of customers, usually five to 10, individually come under a JLG to take loans and agree to support and repay the loans if customers in the group face difficulty in making repayment. This group model brings efficiencies in operational costs and leverages social collateral towards underwriting and against the risks of defaults. Loans are primarily for income generating activities but are also taken for household expenses such as education, health and housing.

So far, loan-recovery methods, interest rates and lack of a proper customer-grievance system have been among few of the pain areas. That, however, is on the mend now, with the MFIs being encouraged to adhere to a lending system that encourages transparent client relationships and feedback mechanisms.

It thus becomes imperative for the MFIs to get themselves evaluated on adherence to ethical and sound lending practices. This will ensure they operate fairly and equitably, without discriminating against any group or individual.

The COCA establishes ethical standards for credit officers of the MFIs, ensuring they demonstrate transparency, accountability and integrity while dealing with clients.