The $30-Trillion Imperative: What Will Power India's Next Economic Revolution?

India is now the fastest-growing major economy, with GDP about $4.13 trillion in FY2024-25. But reaching the $30 trillion milestone by 2047 — about a sevenfold jump — will not be achieved through momentum alone. The services and consumption engines that powered earlier growth are necessary, but insufficient.

India must now unlock a deeper transformation — anchored in capital formation, global competitiveness, productivity, and institutional capacity. This article outlines five catalytic shifts, backed by global models and local imperatives, that can power India’s economic revolution.